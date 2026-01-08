Gila River Resorts & Casinos Brings Las Vegas-Style Entertainment to Phoenix with Star-Studded "Vegas Residency"

"By anchoring our entertainment calendar with national acts and Las Vegas-style experiences, Gila River Resorts & Casinos is tapping into a powerful travel trend that turns live events into destination anchors — and positions Phoenix as a must-visit destination in its own right." Post this

To kick-off its Vegas Residency, Gila River Resorts & Casinos will be hosting the legendary Las Vegas headliner and "America's Got Talent" winner, Terry Fator, and his new roadshow, "Pure Imagination: Once Upon a Voice" at its flagship property, Wild Horse Pass. Tickets for Terry Fator's show start at $49 and are available to purchase online.

The Vegas Residency will continue with a star-studded weekend on January 23, 2026 featuring:

Chris Tucker: Catch the legendary Chris Tucker live at Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass on January 23 and January 24, 2026. From "Rush Hour" to "Friday," this global superstar's lightning-fast wit and iconic storytelling have made him one of the most magnetic performers on stage. Tickets start at $59.

Drai's Nightclub: Hailed as the unrivaled king of Las Vegas nightlife since 1997, Drai's is bringing its pioneering and iconic party scene to Wild Horse Pass with a special live performance by 50 Cent on Friday, January 23, 2026. Experience the ultimate nightlife takeover at Wild Horse Pass with tickets starting at $49. Las Vegas-style VIP tables and table service are also available to purchase online.

Chef Akira Culinary Pop-up Experience: Chef Akira Back is a globally recognized and Michelin-starred chef renowned for his innovative approach to Japanese-Korean fusion cuisine. With restaurants in major cities worldwide, such as Las Vegas, Dubai , Singapore, Toronto, Seoul, London, Paris, Beverly Hills, and Delray Beach, Chef Akira's signature dishes blend traditional techniques with modern twists, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience available for the first time in Arizona. The exclusive menu will include Chef Akira's world-rated Tuna Pizza featured in Vegas and around the world. The event will be hosted at Gila River Resorts & Casinos ' Wild Horse Pass rooftop fine dining restaurant, Prime Steakhouse, on January 23 and January 24, 2026 from 4:00-10:00pm.

Throughout the Vegas Residency, guests can enjoy Las Vegas-inspired property events hosted across all four of Gila River Resorts & Casinos' properties, such as cabaret shows, cocktail parties, live entertainment, giveaways, and more, for a full-scale entertainment destination experience from January 9 to April 30, 2026.

"Gila River Resorts & Casinos has long been a destination for premier entertainment, and the Vegas Residency elevates that experience to an entirely new level," said Dominic Orozco, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "As travel patterns evolve, more guests are seeking fresh, elevated gaming and hospitality experiences, such as event-centric travel. We're seeing that consumers aren't just booking a night out — they're booking entire experiences. By anchoring our entertainment calendar with national acts and Las Vegas-style experiences, Gila River Resorts & Casinos is tapping into a powerful travel trend that turns live events into destination anchors — and positions Phoenix as a must-visit destination in its own right."

As one of the largest casino gaming enterprises in Arizona, Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass stands as a modern luxury resort and premier entertainment destination that blends award-winning hospitality with the rich vibrancy of the Southwest. Owned and operated by the Gila River Indian Community for more than 30 years, the AAA Four Diamond flagship property offers an elevated desert escape with 446 guest rooms and 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas-style gaming, featuring modern table games, more than 1,300 slot machines, an exclusive High-Limit Salon, a BetMGM Sportsbook, and an indoor TopGolf Swing Suite.

The resort also boasts two temperature-controlled pools, including an adults-only pool with private cabanas, daybeds and concierge service; championship golfing at Whirlwind Golf Club, a 36-hole PGA course honoring the cultural heritage of the Community; and the Forbes Five-Star Aji Spa, rooted in the traditional healing practices of the Pima and Maricopa tribes. Elevating the experience even further is the resort's new 11-story tower, adding stylish rooms, luxurious suites and rooftop fine dining at Prime, a Shula's Steakhouse. Rising 150 feet above the Sonoran Desert, Prime offers unobstructed panoramic views and is the only Shula's Steakhouse location in the U.S., establishing it as a sought-after culinary destination. Guests can also enjoy immersive onsite experiences, including Rawhide Western Town, Koli Equestrian Center, and shopping at Phoenix Premium Outlets, creating a sophisticated Sonoran Desert getaway unlike any other.

"We are excited to pair the energy of Las Vegas-style entertainment and gaming with desert tranquility that differs from the pace of the Las Vegas Strip," said Kenneth Manuel, CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "Our Vegas Residency offers guests a travel experience that is the 'best-of-both-worlds,' redefining the future of tribal gaming."

To celebrate the launch of its Vegas Residency, Gila River Resorts & Casinos is offering its "'You Do You' Resort Package" that includes a daily $100 food and beverage credit to use during your stay. The resort package is available to book online throughout the duration of the Vegas Residency, January 9 - April 30, 2026. Book your stay online at www.playatgila.com.

To learn more about Gila River Resorts & Casinos' Vegas Residency and its upcoming events, please visit, www.playatgila.com/thevegasresidency.

About Gila River Resorts & Casinos:

Gila River Resorts & Casinos currently operates four locations in Arizona, Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, Vee Quiva and Santan Mountain, all owned by the Gila River Indian Community. The resorts at Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva are Four Diamond accredited. Open 24 hours a

day, 365 days a year, all four casinos offer a combination of slots, live table games, poker, bingo and BetMGM sportsbooks. Additional information is available at 1-800-946-4452 or at PlayAtGila.com.

