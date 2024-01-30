Gila River Resorts & Casinos Named Newsweek's Reader's Choice Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas Gila River ranked in top ten by reader's choice

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass was named a winner in the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice contest for Best Overall Casino Outside Las Vegas. Wild Horse Pass ranked ninth out of ten properties across the U.S. Gila River is the only operator in Arizona and one of only four tribal casinos awarded this recognition. Winners include:

Pechanga Resort Casino The Greenbrier Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Monarch Casino Resort Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage Hard Rock Hotel and Casino ( Atlantic City ) Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel The Artesian Hotel Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass Beau Rivage Resort and Casino

The largest gaming enterprise in Arizona, Gila River operates four properties with Wild Horse Pass being the flagship. In 2022, Wild Horse Pass underwent a $180 million luxury expansion. The 18-month project included a new resort lobby, tower with 200 rooms including balcony suites, two pools, event center, BetMGM Sportsbook, the only Topgolf Swing Suite in the state of Arizona, and Prime, A Shula's Steak House.

"We are excited and honored to receive such a prestigious recognition," said Kenneth Manuel CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "Over the past few years, we have elevated Wild Horse Pass with luxury amenities and A-list entertainment and we are proud our hard work is being recognized and appreciated by our guests. We are grateful for everyone who voted for us and are excited to continue to bring the best experiences to our guests."

To learn more about Gila River Resorts & Casinos, visit playatgila.com.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos:

Gila River Resorts & Casinos operates four locations: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, Vee Quiva and Santan Mountain, all owned by the Gila River Indian Community. The resorts at Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva are Four Diamond accredited. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, all four casinos offer a combination of slots, live table games, poker, and BetMGM sportsbooks. To learn more visit PlayAtGila.com.

