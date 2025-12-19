Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass Earns National Recognition as One of the "Best Native American Casinos" in Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards

"We are proud to pair the energy of Las Vegas-style entertainment and gaming with desert tranquility that differs from the pace of the Las Vegas Strip, offering guests a travel experience that is the 'best-of-both-worlds.'" Post this

Set against sweeping desert landscapes and mountain views, Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass is nestled on lands that have been home to the Gila River Indian Community for more than 2,000 years. The AAA Four Diamond resort honors the history, traditions, and stewardship of the land while providing world-class amenities and entertainment with authentic cultural immersion.

The 446-room resort features 100,000 square feet of gaming, modern table games, more than 1,300 slot machines, a BetMGM Sportsbook, an exclusive High-Limit Salon, and an indoor TopGolf Swing Suite.

The resort also recently added an 11-story tower — part of the resort's AAA Four Diamond-rated accommodations — that elevates the guest experience with stylish rooms, luxurious suites, and rooftop fine dining at Prime, a Shula's Steakhouse, boasting unobstructed panoramic desert views. Rising 150 feet above the Sonoran Desert, Prime is one of only four Shula Steakhouse locations in the U.S., and the only location West of the Mississippi, making it a culinary destination.

Guests can also enjoy two temperature-controlled resort pools, including an adults-only pool, with private VIP lounge-style poolside cabanas and daybeds with concierge service; Golfing at Whirlwind Golf Club, a 36-hole PGA championship golf course designed to preserve the cultural heritage of the Gila River Indian Community and the area's natural terrain and native plants; Aji Spa, a Forbes Five-Star full-service spa that blends luxury with the healing traditions of the Pima and Maricopa tribes; live entertainment in the resort's 1,400-seat showroom that brings top performers to the "Valley of the Sun," such as Ice Cube, Shaboozey, Ludacris, 50 Cent, Diana Ross, Two Friends, Nikki Glaser, George Lopez and Tiffany Haddish.

"As travel patterns evolve, more guests are seeking fresh, elevated gaming and hospitality experiences," said Dominic Orozco, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "And Tribal gaming enterprises like ours are seizing that opportunity by reimagining what a casino resort can be, integrating luxury accommodations, entertainment, and authentic Native American culture into the traditional gaming model. It's a trend that signals exciting growth and diversification for the entire industry. We are proud to pair the energy of Las Vegas-style entertainment and gaming with desert tranquility that differs from the pace of the Las Vegas Strip, offering guests a travel experience that is the 'best-of-both-worlds.'"

The Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards are determined by a combination of reader votes and expert evaluation, highlighting outstanding organizations, destinations, and brands that earn loyalty and admiration through consistent excellence in value, service, and overall experience. The 2026 "Best Native American Casino" winners were selected through a four-week voting period, with input from Newsweek readers and industry experts, honoring those destinations that embody excellence in both experience and hospitality. Ten casinos throughout the U.S. were recognized in this year's award category.

"Gila River Resorts & Casinos is honored to be recognized as a leader in the Native American casino industry," said Kenneth Manuel, CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "As we look ahead, we're always excited to share enhancements across our four properties, efforts that will benefit both the state of Arizona and our Gila River Indian Community for years to come."

For more information about Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass, or to book your stay, please visit www.playatgila.com.

