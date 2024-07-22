Gilbane | Mosites celebrate topping off for Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Innovation Center at Hazelwood Green

"Carnegie Mellon University is grateful for the extraordinary work of Gilbane Building Company and joint venture partner Mosites Construction Company in building our new Robotics Innovation Center at Hazelwood Green," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian Post this

"We are thrilled to celebrate this construction milestone, which brings us one step closer to realizing a new era of innovation and commercialization. Carnegie Mellon University is grateful for the extraordinary work of Gilbane Building Company and joint venture partner Mosites Construction Company in building our new Robotics Innovation Center at Hazelwood Green. Their engagement with the Greater Hazelwood community throughout this project has been ongoing and meaningful–and set a higher standard in what community-focused construction looks like in practice," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian.

The 150,000 SF RIC will feature flexible testing facilities, adaptable high bays, and a large outdoor lab with a 6,000 SF drone cage. The nearby Manufacturing Futures Institute and the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) at Mill 19 will further allow for testing of new ideas and prototypes, accelerating the pace of research. Together, these new facilities will provide robotics researchers at CMU with unique, state-of-the-art spaces for research, integration, collaboration, and commercialization.

"The construction of the RIC is an important step for the Greater Hazelwood community," said James Dudt, Pittsburgh business leader of Gilbane Building Company. "The construction of this new building supports job creation and growth of the skilled workforce in Pittsburgh. The RIC will further the city's ability to become a national leader in the research and development of robotics. We are dedicated to supporting this ambitious initiative and thrilled to be CMU's partner in bringing the RIC to life."

Engaging the local community has been a significant focus of this project, with project goals of 20% minority-, women-, and diverse-owned business enterprise (MWDBE) participation and 5% workforce participation. The team held local contractor outreach and opportunities events to spur interest from local and diverse trades and provide an opportunity to network with the project team. Beyond trade engagement, the team is woven into the community through various volunteer efforts and community events like tours for students in the Industrial Arts Workshop, repairs to the Hazelwood Initiative Community Garden's "Everybody's Garden" location, and support of local restaurants. The team is hosting a "Touch a Truck" event for elementary school students in partnership with Street Plans and the August Wilson African American Cultural Center as part of the STEAM event in Fall 2024.

"The RIC is an important project for CMU and the Greater Hazelwood community, inspiring partnership among researchers, educators, and industry leaders," said Dean Mosites, CEO and president of the building division at Mosites. "With Gilbane as our partner, Mosites continues its work for Carnegie Mellon, which started in 1988. We are committed to delivering quality work safely, on time, and within CMU's budget. This project will provide resources for the Pittsburgh Robotics Industry, connect opportunities in STEM education, and promote workforce and economic development in the local communities."

Construction of the RIC will be completed in 2025.

Media Contact

Breanne Auxier, Gilbane Building Company, 312-614-3883, [email protected], www.GilbaneCo.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company