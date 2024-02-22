Gilbane Achieves Major Milestone at Bullard-Havens Technical High School

School on track to be one of the most sustainable in Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State and local officials, including Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, joined the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS), Gilbane Building Company, JCJ Architecture, and Arcadis to proudly celebrate the official beam signing for the new Bullard Havens Technical High School.

Nearly one year after the groundbreaking, the project has progressed on schedule. The Gilbane team has successfully managed the completion of the geothermal well system, the ground improvement system, the entire foundation, all underground MEP, and roughly 50% of the structural steel for the 215,000-SF school.

"A lot of hard work and effort has been put forth by the entire project team to bring us to this important milestone," said Eric Cushman, vice president and business leader for Gilbane in Connecticut. "On behalf of the Gilbane team, I'd like to thank the entire project team for their efforts, as well as the Bullard Havens community for welcoming us as we continue to deliver their exceptional new school."

Being built adjacent to the existing school in multiple phases to accommodate existing operations, the new technical high school will feature a new classroom/lab space, a field house, theory rooms, new athletic fields, a gymnasium to accommodate the entire student body, and a fitness center.

Bullard-Havens Technical High School is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient technical high schools in the state system. Sustainable features include a highly insulated building envelope, a geothermal well field with groundwater source heat pumps, energy recovery ventilation, and a solar installation.

The new high school is set for completion in 2025. Upon occupancy, the existing vacated school facility will be demolished to allow for the development of new driveways, parking areas, and landscaped areas.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

Media Contact

Tara Crawford, Gilbane Building Company, 6179609323, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company