Gilbane Achieves Major Milestone at Northeast Metro Tech High School

New facility set to increase enrollment to approximately 1,600 students

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a top contractor of K-12 facilities nationwide, celebrated a major construction milestone in Wakefield, Massachusetts as the firm placed the last steel beam into place on the 380,000-SF Northeast Metro Tech High School project (NEMT).

With school administrators and committee members, state officials, and project team representatives in attendance, the topping-out celebration marked the massive project's significant progress to date. Since August 2023, when on-site work began, 138,000 cubic yards of rock have been blasted and processed or exported, 5,725 cubic yards of concrete have been placed, and over 3,000 tons of structural steel have been erected—the ladder happening in just eight weeks.

"This project represents the best of the building today for a better tomorrow," said State Rep. Bradley H. Jones, Jr. "This new modern facility will help educate tens of thousands of students in the trades in the years to come, benefitting us all."

"A lot of hard work and effort has been put forth by the entire project team to bring us to this second of project milestones," said Mike O'Brien, senior vice president and division leader for Gilbane in New England. "On behalf of the Gilbane team, I'd like to specifically acknowledge our subcontractor partners and their tradespeople for their work and professionalism on this project."

Being built adjacent to existing school operations, the Northeast Metro Tech High School project has presented a unique opportunity to engage the student body. The Gilbane team has worked alongside school administrators to use this project as an educational tool for many of the NEMT students and their programs. Activities have included guest classroom presenters and site tours on a wide array of topics, including safety, carpentry, and metalwork.

Graphic arts students have also been engaged in the construction process as they designed and installed the custom fence scrim that welcomes all to campus.

"This project is about creating an opportunity for students to learn about trade work and build a life for themselves," said State Rep. Richard Haggerty. "I am proud to be able to celebrate this important milestone."

The new high school is set for completion in 2026. Upon occupancy, the existing vacated school facility will be demolished to allow for the development of new fields, courts, and landscaped areas.

