Gilbane and SavCon Selected To Oversee the Preconstruction and Construction Management Services for the Prestigious Olara Residences in West Palm Beach, FL.

"Given the scale of this project, we recognize the importance of precise scheduling and timely delivery, and we are committed to surpassing expectations." -Tom Thrasher, Vice President and Florida business Unit Leader, Gilbane Building Company

The current design includes exclusive amenities such as a private marina, concierge service, and a terraced fitness and wellness center featuring a traditional Japanese onsen. Additional offerings include a clubroom, a leisure pool, and a lap pool surrounded by private cabanas, complete with poolside dining services.

About Savanna

Savanna is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm that has been in operation since 1992, with approximately 65 employees and a senior management team averaging 24 years of experience in the real estate industry. Founded in 1992, the firm is a well-established owner, operator, and developer with expertise across the office, retail, residential, and industrial sectors. Over its 30-year history, Savanna has built a platform designed to identify well-located properties with strong potential and capitalize on those opportunities through intensive development plans and leasing efforts.

For more information, visit: http://www. https://savannafund.com/

About SavCon

SavCon is a full-service Construction Manager comprised of an energetic and diverse group of professionals who, as a collective, have proven that there is a way to change the paradigm when it comes to construction projects. SavCon attributes its stellar track record to its team of world-class builders who draw upon experience from the world's top-tier construction firms. The SavCon team is comprised of veteran construction professionals who together have worked on more than 20 million SF of projects, including tenant fit-outs, renovations, gut rehabilitations, and ground-up developments. For more information, visit: http://www.savcon.com

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. Gilbane has provided construction management services in Florida for over fifty years, working across diverse markets, including office buildings, public assembly/sports, healthcare, life sciences, data centers, K-12, higher education, medical offices, industrial, manufacturing, government, and multi-family developments. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

