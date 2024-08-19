Gilbane and WarrenBuilds Celebrate Opening of Morgan State University Legacy Hall

Completed in just 21 months, Legacy Hall was built adjacent to the recently completed Thurgood Marshall Hall Student Housing and Dining Facility

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, in association with WarrenBuilds, celebrates the completion of the new Legacy Hall, a 604-bed student residential tower on Morgan State University's campus. To address the critical need for additional beds, Morgan State University partnered with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) through an alternative delivery model to finance, design, construct and operate this 167,000-square-foot residence hall. The completion of Legacy Hall is the final phase of the project, which included the construction of Thurgood Marshall Hall Student Housing and Dining Facility and a practice field to replace the original Thurgood Marshall Apartment Complex.

Gilbane, in association with WarrenBuilds, acted as the construction manager at-risk, with HDC as the owner's representative. Designed by Hord Coplan Macht and Moody Nolan, the new tower features a concrete structural frame, brick and window wall veneer, a mix of semi-suites and apartment-style housing, and generous communal lounges throughout. The first floor features collaboration areas, lounges, a business incubator, and an Esports room.

"This past week, we got to see the excitement of the students as they moved into this brand new, modern residence hall they will call home for the next year," said Jonathan Dickinson, senior project executive at Gilbane Building Company. "We are proud to have been a part of creating a space where the students at Morgan State University can live, learn, and grow for generations to come."

This is one of many projects between Gilbane Building Company and WarrenBuilds, after the two firms entered a formal mentor-protégé relationship in 2019. The two firms recently delivered six new schools for Prince George's County Public Schools. They are also currently expanding and renovating Prince George's Community College's Marlboro Hall, as well as renovating the Maryland Stadium Authority's Orioles Park at Camden Yards and Prince George's Stadium.

