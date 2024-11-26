Gilbane Building Company | K2M Design | Lakeland, The Construction Group, and Lake County Celebrate Groundbreaking for New Sheriff's Office

"At Gilbane, we are committed to fostering partnerships that enhance communities and create lasting impact. This design-build partnership exemplifies how a shared vision and teamwork can deliver lasting value." - Operations Manager Scott Bindel Post this

Operations Manager Scott Bindel of Gilbane spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of the Sheriff's Office to Lake County community members and how the project exemplifies Gilbane's commitment to the community. "At Gilbane, we are committed to fostering partnerships that enhance communities and create lasting impact. This design-build partnership exemplifies how a shared vision and teamwork can deliver lasting value."

"The groundbreaking ceremony highlights our commitment to transparency, community engagement, and top-tier law enforcement," added Commissioner Richard J. Regovich. "The new Sheriff's Office is more than just a building; it is a commitment to enhancing trust and cooperation between our deputies and the community they serve."

The project will be completed by the design-build team of Gilbane | K2M Design | Lakeland, The Construction Group, a team comprised of firms with a long-standing history of building within Lake County. Scott Maloney, owner of K2M Design said on the project, "It's been an incredible honor to collaborate with our partners in Lake County over the years to bring this vision to life." Fahim Gemayel, Founder and President of Lakeland, The Construction Group added, "Lakeland is proud to represent Lake County in the design-build team for this historic project that will help shape a safer community and bring economic growth to our great county."

Commission President John T. Plecnik expressed the importance of this project, stating, "The new Sheriff's Office will enhance our law enforcement capabilities and ensure our deputies have the resources they need to serve and protect our community effectively."

"We are investing in the future of public safety. This facility will provide our dedicated law enforcement professionals with the tools and support they deserve, allowing them to keep our neighborhoods secure for years to come." said Commissioner John R. Hamercheck.

The new Lake County Sheriff's Office facility represents a significant commitment to the safety and well-being of the community, ensuring that Lake County remains a secure and thriving place for residents.

The public can stay informed about the latest developments and information about the Lake County Safety Center project by visiting https://www.lakecountyohio.gov/ and clicking "Public Safety Center Updates" for video updates and other project information.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. Gilbane has been providing construction management services in Ohio since 1957. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About K2M Design

K2M Design's innovative and nimble team of 110+ experts are strategically located throughout the country, leading large-scale projects to small-scale designs with local purpose and connection. Solving problems is our passion, and for more than two decades, K2M's award-winning work has exemplified our founding mission: Building Relationships Based on Trust and Results. We specialize in delivering impactful solutions across key markets, including Hospitality, Civic, Corrections, Multi-Family, and Senior Living. This is achieved in partnership with all stakeholders and our fully integrated team specializing in design, facilities engineering, and specialty services. http://www.k2mdesign.com

About Lakeland, The Construction Group

Established in 1986, Lakeland, The Construction Group is a premier general and design-build contractor committed to quality, value, and integrity. Located in Painesville, Ohio, Lakeland specializes in commercial and industrial construction, focusing on metal building systems and construction management. Lakeland's portfolio includes institutional, educational, retail, religious, residential, and hospitality.

Media Contact

Breanne Auxier, Gilbane Building Company, 216-535-3000, [email protected], https://www.gilbaneco.com/

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company