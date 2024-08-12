Gilbane Building Company Appoints Anthony Armento as Senior Preconstruction Executive

Industry veteran bolsters Gilbane's preconstruction team and will drive best-in-class execution throughout preconstruction.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a global leader and privately held construction firm, is pleased to announce that Anthony Armento has joined the company as senior preconstruction executive in Gilbane's Philadelphia office. In his role, Anthony will oversee the daily operations of Gilbane's preconstruction department. He will report to Jim Gibson, vice president of preconstruction, who will continue leading the overall strategy and advancement of Gilbane's preconstruction and purchasing departments in their Philadelphia office. The addition of Anthony to Gilbane's preconstruction team will allow the department to create more efficiencies and focus on aligning specialized skill sets to clients' needs.

"Anthony has deep roots in our marketplace and brings excellent trade and client relationships to Gilbane," said Shawn Carlin, Philadelphia senior business leader at Gilbane Building Company. "His experience across a wide range of markets within both Philadelphia and New Jersey makes him the perfect addition to our already impressive preconstruction team."

Anthony comes to Gilbane after spending the last 17 years with a local competitor, where he had roles in estimating and purchasing. He most recently served as the senior preconstruction director for its Philadelphia operations, where he was responsible for overseeing estimating and purchasing, recruiting and developing a high-performing preconstruction team, and cultivating client relationships. In addition to Anthony's experience and relationships in the Greater Philadelphia Area, his network extends to the North Jersey marketplace, which complements Gilbane's presence in Newark, New Jersey. Throughout his career, he has helped clients across a wide range of market sectors, including higher education, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, to set and meet their project budgets while maintaining design intent. Anthony's appointment reinforces Gilbane's commitment to exceeding client expectations and providing best-in-class preconstruction support to clients throughout the Greater Philadelphia Area.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to general contracting, design-build, comprehensive construction management, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

With a local office in the Navy Yard, Gilbane has been "Building Philadelphia" for nearly 40 years. Our Philadelphia operation is actively engaged in a diverse array of construction initiatives: innovative biotechnology and life sciences lab spaces; commercial office buildings and contemporary workspaces; groundbreaking academic and research facilities; healthcare infrastructure improvements; warehouses and distribution centers; and cultural, sport, and public performance venues. Ranked one of the Top 10 contractors in Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Business Journal, some of Gilbane's current projects include the University of Pennsylvania's Amy Gutmann Hall, Ensemble Mosaic's AVE Navy Yard, and Amtrak's William H. Gray III 30th Street Station.

For more information, please visit https://www.gilbaneco.com

