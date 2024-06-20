Gilbane Building Company Appoints Ryan Heeter to Lead West Division as Senior Vice President

"Ryan is a visionary leader who will propel our people-first culture and solidify Gilbane as the best place to grow and build a career in construction," said Paul Choquette III, Regional President of Gilbane Building Company. Post this

Heeter brings a wealth of experience to our team, with over 25 years of diverse experience spanning all major markets and delivery methods. He is known for his innovative approach to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. He will provide support, strategic value, and resources to the entire West Division. "I am thrilled to join Gilbane and contribute to the company's storied legacy of excellence," said Heeter. "Gilbane's people-centric values resonate with my passion for empowering teams and delivering exceptional results. I look forward to strengthening Gilbane's position as the prominent choice for building solutions in the west."

Heeter's appointment reinforces Gilbane's commitment to investing in top talent and fostering an environment where construction professionals can thrive. His leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future of the West Division and driving continued growth and success.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to general contracting, design-build, comprehensive construction management, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For more information, please visit https://www.gilbaneco.com

Media Contact

Claire Ritchie, Gilbane Building Company, 6027926842, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company