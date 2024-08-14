Gilbane Building Company Appoints Steven Carter as Director of Global Health and Safety

"Steve is an outstanding safety leader and known for his commitment to creating high-performing safety cultures," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Chief Operating Officer, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

"I have great respect for Gilbane's leadership in promoting a strong culture of safety—not just within its own operations but throughout the industry," said Steven Carter. "I look forward to keeping Gilbane on the leading edge of health and safety, working to ensure that our projects support health, well-being, and safety for our people, partners, and clients."

Mr. Carter is an internationally recognized and proven leader in safety, health, environment, and wellbeing. He has comprehensive experience working with executive management teams to develop risk-based safety programs. His career includes 19 years as a safety leader for a global construction management firm, and his experience spans two continents and multiple senior roles. Carter began his career in operational roles, including running his own business, and later moved to the field of safety.

As the Director of Global Health and Safety, Steven Carter will leverage his extensive experience working across diverse market sectors to drive Gilbane's commitment to its projects being incident and injury-free. His leadership will further enhance Gilbane's comprehensive safety program, including training, compliance, and enhancement of job site safety culture.

Steven earned a master's degree in occupational safety and health from Greenwich University in the United Kingdom and is a chartered member of the Institute of Occupational Safety & Health. He is also trained in advanced incident investigation and Safety in Design.

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

