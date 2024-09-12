Gilbane Building Company Begins Construction on New DCYF Residential Facility

The new residential housing unit will feature two eight-bedroom suites

EXETER, R.I., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In August, elected officials from the State of Rhode Island, including Governor Dan McKee, alongside representatives from the RI Departments of Administration and Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) joined The Peregrine Group, DBVW Architects, and Gilbane Building Company to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the new 35,000-SF DCYF Female Youth Residential Facility.

The Gilbane team is excited to mobilize on-site operations for the new residential housing unit, which will feature two eight-bedroom suites, activity rooms, classrooms, a media center, visitor space, and staff offices. Recreational spaces will include a fitness center, gym, multi-use outdoor courts, and a sports field. The project scope also includes significant land development of the 17-acre site.

"Gilbane is pleased to once again partner with the State of Rhode Island to deliver another residential facility for deserving community members," said Mike Busam, business leader for Gilbane in Rhode Island. "Our team is set to deliver a best-in-class facility to support young women and their families and looks forward to being part of this important and much-needed project."

The state-of-the-art facility will provide a Rhode Island-based option for the behavioral health treatment of young girls and serve the goal of family reunification. The new DCYF Female Youth Residential Facility is slated for completion by 2026.

