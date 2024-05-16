Gilbane Building Company Breaks Ground at Sam Houston High School in San Antonio

"The bond is changing the lives of the students on the East Side," Dr. Dixon said. "Being able to invite people into our home and compete with everyone else is going to be amazing for them." Post this

Gilbane Building Company is working with KAI Architects to provide San Antonio Independent School District community with an updated Sam Houston High School. The school is receiving a series of renovations across the campus, as well as a multitude of additions. The project is part of a block of projects approved in the Bond 2020 Program, in which Gilbane also is renovating Graebner and Schneck Elementary Schools.

"It is a great day to be a Hurricane," Dr. Sharene Dixon, Executive Principal at San Antonio Independent School District, said. "Our students deserve this. Our students deserve the excellence, we deserve to be able to compete with every other high school."

The home of the Hurricanes has already begun to see changes. Demolition has started on the current auditorium, while crews are also adding new water lines and rerouting existing. The high school is slated to receive a new student entrance, with a concourse area and learning stairs. Extracurricular activities will receive a boost with a new black box theater, gallery area, competition gym, mat room, and weight room. The team is providing renovations to the auditorium, the dance studio, the PE gym, locker rooms, and training rooms.

"We are very excited about this," Erik Chavez, Project Manager at Gilbane Building Company, said. "I've got the best team on this project. We are looking forward to completing it because it's going to provide new opportunities to the students, not only for sportsmanship, but also for educational purposes."

Sam Houston High School first opened in September 1923, but closed shortly after, due to low enrollments. Sam Houston High School opened again in 1942 and was relocated to the current campus in 1960. The school sits in the east side of San Antonio and served over 850 students in the 2022-2023 school year.

"The bond is changing the lives of the students on the East Side," Dr. Dixon said. "Being able to invite people into our home and compete with everyone else is going to be amazing for them."

