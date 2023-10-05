Gilbane Building Company Breaks Ground on Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School in Washington, DC

This project represents our commitment to building exceptional charter school facilities throughout the DMV. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to break ground on Yu Ying Charter School's new campus in Washington, DC," said Tyler Swartzwelder, vice president and business leader for Gilbane Building Company in Washington, DC. "This project represents our commitment to building exceptional charter school facilities throughout the DMV. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with Yu Ying, Level Field Partners, JEB Consulting Group, Page, and the community to deliver a state-of-the-art facility to serve future generations."

The facility will be completed on a fast-track construction schedule, including hardscaping, landscaping, and bioretention pond creation. Gilbane is preparing to deliver the project for the 2024-2025 school year. This project is located on a shared campus with the Washington Latin Charter School, requiring constant communication between the two project teams through design, construction, and turnover.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Gilbane has been building in the DMV with a local Arlington office for over 50 years. With a focus on education, Gilbane has completed numerous projects for charter and independent schools throughout the DC metro area. The company is committed to delivering high-quality facilities that meet the unique needs of each institution, fostering an environment where students can succeed. In addition to education, our DC operation actively engages in diverse construction initiatives, including complex deep-hole excavation projects, historic preservation, academic and research facilities, healthcare facility improvements, and cultural, sports, and public performance venues.

