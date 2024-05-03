Gilbane Building Company Celebrates Groundbreaking on Adventure Africa Phase III: Rhino Habitat at Milwaukee County Zoo

Gilbane partners with Milwaukee County Zoo and Zoological Society of Milwaukee on the Rhino Habitat renovation and expansion

MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a leading Milwaukee builder, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the Adventure Africa Phase III: Rhino Habitat at the Milwaukee County Zoo. This exciting project marks the final stage of the Adventure Africa initiative, which aims to create immersive and sustainable habitats for African animals.

The Rhino Habitat is designed to offer guests a snapshot of rhinos in a park-like setting. This state-of-the-art facility will feature a new indoor and outdoor home for rhinos and a new indoor recreation room for hippos, allowing them to thrive in a naturalistic environment and enhance the overall guest experience.

"With all the necessary funds in place, we have all the resources we need to build an amazing exhibit to be enjoyed by generations to come." President & CEO, Jodi Gibson of the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

"This project is a long time coming, it caps off a campaign to revitalize the Milwaukee County Zoo," said Amos Morris, zoo executive director of the Milwaukee County Zoo. "We are excited to partner with Gilbane and The Concord Group on the construction of both the Rhino and Penguin Habitats."

"We are committed to creating spaces that benefit the animals and inspire empathy among zoo guests," said Josh Stenz, project manager with Gilbane Building Company. "The Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee share Gilbane's commitment to sustainability and community impact, and we are proud to be their partner in the next phase of the Adventure Africa initiative, alongside many project and trade partners."

Construction for the Rhino Habitat is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025. In addition to the Rhino Habitat, Gilbane also broke ground on the renovation and expansion of the Humboldt Penguin Habitat in March 2024. The renovations will enhance the penguin's home and the guest experience as the highly visible habitat greets all guests who enter the zoo grounds.

Click here to learn more about the Milwaukee County Zoo and to plan your next visit: https://milwaukeezoo.org/

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane is a global integrated construction and facility management services firm with strong roots in Southeast Wisconsin over the past 40+ years. Gilbane's downtown Milwaukee office has been steadily growing in recent years. Gilbane has assembled an impressive portfolio of work, while staying true to our commitment to community partnerships, building capacity and safety excellence. Our extensive experience translates into a builder our clients can trust with valuable lessons learned and best practices on a variety of building types, including corporate, high-rise developments, industrial, food and beverage, education, hospitality, and municipal, to name a few. Visit http://www.gilbaneco.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

