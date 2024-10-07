Gilbane Building Company Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of West Elementary

Andover students began the school year in the newly constructed, 21st-century learning environment

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a top contractor of K-12 facilities nationwide, proudly celebrated the ribbon cutting of the new West Elementary School alongside school administrators, faculty, students, and the Andover, MA community.

Totaling 190,000 SF, the all-electric West Elementary School is the largest construction project undertaken by the Town of Andover to date and provides an inclusive, flexible, and sustainable learning environment for its students. Classrooms are grouped by grade level in separate wings centered around a neighborhood of learning commons.

"We struck gold with this project team of PMA Consultants, SMMA, and Gilbane Building Company," said Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan during ceremonial remarks. "Their tireless efforts in delivering this project on time and ensuring budget adherence is a testament to their commitment to the Town of Andover."

"The Town of Andover can truly be proud of this new premier elementary school," said Justin MacEachern, business leader for Gilbane in Massachusetts. "I'm thankful to our team for their dedication and hard work in ensuring the on-time opening for this school year, and I have every confidence that the second phase of the project will be equally successful."

The second phase of the West Elementary School project will see the completion of the separate on-site building accommodating Shawsheen Preschool students, demolition of the existing facility, and new athletic fields, all delivered in 2025.

