Gilbane Building Company celebrating on-time delivery of two K-12 projects in Massachusetts

Communities of Andover and Groton welcome newly constructed 21st-century learning environments

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a top contractor of K-12 facilities nationwide, is proud to announce the near completion and on-schedule delivery of two K-12 projects in Massachusetts. The Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton and West Elementary School in Andover have both been constructed on active campuses with minimal impact on existing school operations.

"Gilbane is delighted to deliver these schools to the Groton and Andover communities to support the academic success of students," said Justin MacEachern, business leader for Gilbane in Massachusetts. "These new facilities offer premier 21st-century learning environments for some of our state's youngest learners, featuring sustainability components that the districts can truly be proud of. I'm thankful to our team for their dedication and hard work in ensuring on-time openings for these valued communities."

West Elementary School – Andover, MA

Totaling 190,000 SF, Phase I of West Elementary School is the largest construction project undertaken by the Town of Andover to date and provides an inclusive, flexible, and adaptable learning environment for its students. Classrooms are grouped by grade level in separate wings centered around a neighborhood of learning commons. Along with the elementary school students, a separate on-site building accommodates Shawsheen preschool students. The second phase of the West Elementary School project will see new athletic fields delivered in 2025.

Florence Roche Elementary School – Groton, MA

Gilbane has successfully delivered the first two phases of the Florence Roche Elementary School project ahead of schedule, including a new 110,000-SF elementary school building and the new track and athletic field. The collaborative effort by the project team, working alongside the Town of Groton, Groton-Dunstable School District, Leftfield Project Management, and Studio G Architects, has already had a significant impact on the students' academic experience. When fully turned over to the district, the school will welcome 645 students from kindergarten through grade four. The new building features a two-story design that organizes grade-level learning neighborhoods into two academic wings with shared project areas, dedicated special education rooms, and support spaces. Other shared learning spaces include a media center, an outdoor learning lab, a STEM lab with an outdoor patio for student projects, and music and art classrooms.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Crawford, Gilbane Building Company, 6179609323, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company