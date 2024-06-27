Gilbane Building Company Commences Groundbreaking for Columbia County School District's New Niblack Elementary School

"This is more than another school project for us. Lake City is my hometown, and I am a product of Columbia County Schools, graduating from Niblack when it was a 6th-grade center in 1992..." Adam Verducci, North Florida Business Leader. Post this

The blueprint for the new Niblack Elementary School entails demolishing the old building for a state-of-the-art, two-story, 65,000-square-foot educational facility. Designed with the future in mind, this modern school will feature a dedicated classroom wing seamlessly integrated with administrative offices, a music room, an art room, a multifunctional cafeteria/auditorium, and a well-equipped kitchen. With the capacity to welcome approximately 500 students, this institution is poised to become a beacon of learning and creativity in the community.

"Gilbane is pleased to partner with Columbia County Schools and Zyscovich on this new school that will benefit the local community," said Adam Verducci, North Florida Business Leader. "This is more than another school project for us. Lake City is my hometown, and I am a product of Columbia County Schools, graduating from Niblack when it was a 6th-grade center in 1992 and Columbia High School in 1998. We have two other project team members from Lake City who went through Columbia County Schools, including Niblack. This is an exceptional opportunity for us, and it is bittersweet to demolish the existing historical facility and build the new, state-of-the-art Niblack school that will be a beacon of education in the community."

The project extends beyond the school's walls, incorporating new playgrounds for students to explore and enjoy, ample parking for staff and visitors, designated parent and bus drop-off zones, and comprehensive stormwater retention measures to harmonize with the surrounding wetlands. Situated on a sprawling 22-acre parcel, this development signifies a substantial investment in the educational landscape of the district but also demonstrates a commitment to environmental stewardship and community well-being. This new school stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together to invest in the future of its young learners.

