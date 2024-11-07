Gilbane Building Company Completes Largest Campus Project to Date at Howard Community College

The Kahlert Foundation Complex marries collegiate spaces with a multi-purpose athletic facility

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, the second-largest contractor in Greater Baltimore, and a leading global builder, is pleased to announce the completion of The Kahlert Foundation Complex on Howard Community College's (HCC) campus. The November 1 grand opening ceremony featured speakers including HCC President Dr. Daria Willis, Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball, Kahlert Foundation President Greg Kahlert, and HCC Athletics Director and Head Men's Basketball Coach Mike Smelkinson.

The four-story building, totaling 163,000 SF, houses both mathematics and athletics. The mathematics program includes faculty offices, traditional classroom learning spaces, computer labs, a STEM makerspace, and a "math emporium" lab and classroom where on-demand tutoring is available to students.

The athletic spaces feature new men's and women's collegiate training, practice, and game-day facilities, including new basketball courts. In addition to coach and faculty offices, the building also features physical therapy space, a fitness center, a weight room, and shared study and gathering areas.

"The new Kahlert Building represents an exciting new chapter for Howard Community College. With enrollment numbers increasing every year, creating spaces that meet the growing variety of programmatic needs on a relatively small campus footprint is challenging. With multiple distinct departments all sharing the same roof, it's been rewarding to work with Howard Community College and Ayers Saint Gross to create spaces that work together seamlessly. Students will really benefit from the variety of spaces they'll have access to learn in," says Gilbane project executive Dan Kodan.

The Kahlert Building is the latest addition to Gilbane's Maryland community college portfolio, which includes the Community College of Baltimore County Health Careers Technology Building Addition, Montgomery College Resource Center Library Renovation, and Prince George's Community College Marlboro Hall. This building is the second completed on Howard Community College's campus by Gilbane. In 2017, the Science, Engineering, and Technology Building opened to students. In 2025, Gilbane will break ground on the next HCC project, the Workforce Development and Trades Center. This building will address local and statewide workforce labor shortages for skilled trade occupation industries.

