Gilbane Building Company Completes Orange County Public Schools-Orange Technical College Comprehensive Renovation

Shane Burnsed, Gilbane's Central Florida Business Leader, expressed his excitement about Orange Technical College's efforts to strengthen the skilled labor workforce in Central Florida, saying, "Gilbane is proud to partner with Orange County Public Schools and Harvard Jolly to build an important space that will provide opportunities for students to gain skills to seamlessly transition into the workforce, contributing to enhancing our communities."

Orange Technical College - Main Campus, established in 1933 to serve Orange County residents, has evolved into a leading educational institution students take pride in attending. Located in downtown Orlando, the five-story building at 301 West Amelia Street caters to a diverse student and faculty population, reflecting the community's cultural diversity.

"We are thrilled and excited for students and staff to experience our newly remodeled school, equipped with modern classrooms, labs, and study areas that inspire innovation and career success," said Dr. Felecia Boyd, Sr. Director, Orange Technical College.

OTC - Main Campus is renowned for its healthcare career training programs specializing in patient care, including Practical Nursing, Surgical Technology, Health Unit Coordinator/Monitor Technician, Patient Care Assistant, and Nursing Assistant (Long Term Care). The institution also offers Adult General Education programs like GED and ESOL classes. Integrated Education & Training programs are now available for qualifying GED and ESOL students, allowing them to dual enroll in Nursing Assistant or Patient Care Assistant career training programs. Orange Technical College is the ideal choice for high-quality education at a fraction of the cost of other institutions.

About Orange Technical College

With a rich tradition dating back to 1933, Orange Technical College has consistently transformed lives through education. Their unwavering commitment lies in helping students achieve their personal and professional aspirations. OTC firmly believes that there are multiple paths to a successful career.

Orange Technical College has extensive career and technical education programs designed to equip students with rapid credentials and skills that lead to locally available, highly sought-after job opportunities. Programs are tailored to ensure students can achieve their goals without the burden of overwhelming debt. Whether it is to enhance skills, switch careers, obtain essential credentials for a new profession, pursue apprenticeships, earn a high school diploma, or learn English, the team across its five OTC campuses is fully committed to supporting students in every step of the journey. For more information visit: https://www.orangetechcollege.net/

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.

Gilbane has provided construction management services in Florida for over fifty years, working across diverse markets, including office buildings, public assembly/sports, healthcare, life sciences, data centers, K-12, higher education, medical offices, industrial, manufacturing, government, and multi-family developments. For more information, visit: http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

