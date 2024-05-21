Gilbane Building Company Elevates Kate Casey to Operations Manager for Upstate New York

"Kate will play an instrumental role in the continued growth of our business and the excellence we deliver to our clients," said Keith Leal, Vice President and Business Leader for Upstate New York, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

Keith Leal, Vice President and Business Leader for Upstate New York, praised Kate's journey: "Kate will play an instrumental role in the continued growth of our business and the excellence we deliver to our clients. From intern to operations excellence to project executive, Kate's value to our team has been unwavering. Her diverse knowledge and leadership skills will enable her to excel in her new position."

Casey joined Gilbane as an intern in 2011 and has held roles as project engineer, project manager, quality manager, and project executive. Most recently, Casey served as operations excellence manager, ensuring the execution of enterprise baseline operations throughout Upstate New York.

Over the years, she has consistently delivered outstanding results on projects in various markets throughout the State, including Homewood Suites in Saratoga Springs, The Wynn Hospital in Utica, and State University Construction Fund (SUCF) Building 27 SUNY Albany. She is currently the project executive on the Siena College Science Complex Expansion.

Casey graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She is active in the community and champions the ACE Mentor Program of Upstate New York, inspiring the next generation of builders.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For 75 years, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit, and high-rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and sports and entertainment.

For more information, visit https://www.gilbaneco.com

Media Contact

Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 212-822-0319, [email protected], https://www.gilbaneco.com/

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company