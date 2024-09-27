Gilbane Building Company Employees Volunteer Over 4,500 Hours of Service in Week-Long Community Impact Challenge

"Gilbane Building Company's culture prioritizes caring and community," said Adam Jelen, President & CEO of Gilbane Building Company. Post this

The Community Impact Challenge is a week-long call to action across Gilbane Building Company to volunteer with local charities.

"While we live by our 'Gilbane Gives Back' mindset throughout the year, the Community Impact Challenge focuses our teams on maximizing our community impact during a week-long effort," said Yvette Stevens, Vice President and Director of Economic Inclusion and Community Affairs. "Caring is at the center of what we do at Gilbane – both on and off the job site. We aim to uplift our local communities and our people are passionate about that commitment."

Since 2021, Gilbane local offices have organized local community service challenges, with 855 company volunteers contributing more than 3,800 hours of service to 156 organizations involved in everything from health care and food insecurity to environmental preservation and animal welfare. This year, Gilbane expanded the effort, encouraging participation in every location where Gilbane has an office.

Supporting Community Impact All Year Long

Gilbane supports its team members to give back to the communities where they live and work. Employees are encouraged to become involved and support local causes through a number of programs, including:

100% company match for all employee donations up to $4,000 each year.

each year. A volunteer time off program enables each team member to take a half day to volunteer in their community.

For more than 70 years, Gilbane has partnered with United Way through donations and volunteer efforts.

Gilbane is a long-time supporter of the ACE Mentor Program which aims to inspire high school students to pursue a career in architecture, engineering, and construction. Gilbane has active mentors in 17 states and over 30 cities.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

