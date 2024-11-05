Gilbane Building Company Expands Northern California Leadership Team with Construction Executive

Gilbane Building Company, a global leader in construction and facility-related services, announces the appointment of Neil Howry as Construction Executive for its Northern California operations.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a global leader in construction and facility-related services, announces the appointment of Neil Howry as Construction Executive for its Northern California operations. This strategic hire underscores Gilbane's dedication to expanding its presence in the west's growing healthcare and advanced technology markets.
"Neil's extensive background in complex project delivery and team development aligns perfectly with our growth strategy in Northern California," said Jeff Park, Vice President and Business Leader for Gilbane's Northern California region. "His proven track record in managing large-scale projects and building high-performing teams will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position across the Bay Area."
Howry brings over 25 years of construction industry experience. His recent work includes mega-projects for technology giants including Apple and Facebook. Known for his leadership in Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) methods and lean construction principles, Howry has managed large project teams of over 65 people and has overseen complex healthcare facilities with OSHPD-1 requirements. His background in self-perform work and union operations adds another layer of operational expertise to Gilbane's Northern California team.
"Neil's comprehensive understanding of the Northern California construction market, combined with his experience in healthcare and technology sectors, makes him an ideal fit for leading our initiatives and growing our self-perform capabilities in the market," added Park. "His proven ability to build and maintain strong relationships with owners, design teams, and trade partners aligns perfectly with Gilbane's collaborative approach to project delivery."
Howry holds multiple industry certifications, including a Contractor's License, OSHA 30 certification, and expertise in Pull Planning/Last Planner systems.
Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to general contracting, design-build, comprehensive construction management, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities. For more information, please visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
