Gilbane Building Company Expands Northern California Leadership Team with Construction Executive

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a global leader in construction and facility-related services, announces the appointment of Neil Howry as Construction Executive for its Northern California operations. This strategic hire underscores Gilbane's dedication to expanding its presence in the west's growing healthcare and advanced technology markets.