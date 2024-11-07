Gilbane Building Company Hires Anne Alexander as New York City Senior Manager of Business Development

"I'm thrilled for Anne to join the team. She brings a wealth of experience that will help her build strong partnerships and drive growth for our New York City business," said Brennan Gilbane Koch, Vice President and Director of Business Development. Post this

Brennan Gilbane Koch, Vice President and Director of Business Development, welcomes Anne to the team: "I'm thrilled for Anne to join the team. She brings a wealth of experience that will help her build strong partnerships and drive growth for our New York City business. She's a natural leader who truly embodies Gilbane's values and dedication to our clients and stakeholders."

Alexander previously served as Partner and Senior Business Development Manager at Walter P. Moore, where she led business development strategy and implementation for New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego markets, including healthcare, education, sports, aviation, mixed-use, and hospitality. In her role, she implemented firm-wide, long-term strategic goals centered around client and market capture planning, raising brand awareness in new markets, and molding brand perceptions in mature markets.

Alexander graduated from Kelley School of Business at Indiana University with a Master of Business Administration and Thunderbird Global Management with a Master of Business Administration in International Business. She previously graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design & Advertising. She is a board member and champion for the ACE Mentor Program of Greater New York, advocating for and inspiring future industry leaders.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For 75 years, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit, and high-rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and sports and entertainment.

Media Contact

Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 2128220319, [email protected], https://www.gilbaneco.com/

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company