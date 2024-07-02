Gilbane Building Company in Association with Prestige Construction Group Selected to Build Richmond Diamond District Ballpark

Construction schedule set to deliver ballpark by April 2026

RICHMOND, Va., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company in association with Prestige Construction Group has been selected by the Richmond Flying Squirrels to build a new stadium to support the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Virginia Commonwealth University. The planned 10,000-seat Richmond Diamond District Ballpark will have an industrial, warehouse feel meant to pay homage to Richmond's railway lineage. The stadium project, managed by Machete Group, is the cornerstone of the large-scale, multi-billion-dollar Diamond District development.

"We're excited to have formed a dream team with Gilbane and Prestige to build our new home," said Lou Dibella, Managing General Partner for the Flying Squirrels. "Their experience speaks for itself, and I am confident they will deliver a first-class venue for our fans and the Richmond community."

"Gilbane is a proven ballpark builder with roots right here in Richmond, Virginia," said Maggie Reed, business leader for Gilbane's Richmond office. "We've been building in Richmond for over 30 years, so for us, this project is more than a new stadium. It's an opportunity to invest in the community we call home."

The project will be delivered in under two years, in time for the 2026 baseball season. The project's goal is to spend 40% of the improvement cost of the entire project on Emerging Small Businesses and Minority Business Enterprises. In support of this overall project goal, the team will be hosting an outreach event on July 8, 2024, at 3001 N. Arthur Ash Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Registration is not required.

In addition to individual project goals, Gilbane has committed to generating $4 billion in awards to certified diverse-owned and small businesses (DOSBs) over five years (2022 -2026). According to Gilbane's latest Gilbane Cares Report, they are more than halfway towards that goal through 2023.

About the Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have established themselves as one of the most recognizable brands in Minor League Baseball since their inaugural season in 2010. Guided by three pillars – be different, be impactful and have FUNN – the organization has ingrained itself in Central Virginia, annually reaching more than 10,000 students through the club's education programs while making 400-plus community appearances. Additionally, the team has renovated multiple youth baseball and softball fields across the city and awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Flying Squirrels Charities. The Flying Squirrels consistently rank among the top-drawing teams in MiLB having led the Eastern League in total or average attendance nine times while topping all 30 Double-A teams in total and average attendance each of the past two seasons. For more information, visit http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For over 30 years, Gilbane has served a diverse clientele throughout Central Virginia and established itself as a premier builder in the area. This includes managing construction for multiple high-profile and transformational projects in the Richmond area, including the Virginia General Assembly Building, Westminster Canterbury of Richmond, University of Virginia Hotel- Conference Center and School of Data Science, and Virginia Central State Hospital. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About Prestige Construction Group

Prestige Construction Group provides general construction services to the Federal, State, Institutional, and Commercial markets in the Central Virginia area. Kenneth J. Jones founded Prestige Remodeling and Construction, Inc. in 1991 as a regional construction firm specializing in residential renovations and improvements. After building an impressive roster of residential projects, and in response to the growing demand for full-service contractors, Mr. Jones expanded into the commercial and industrial arenas in 1997. As a result of this expansion, he also changed the company name to Prestige Construction Group, Inc. Subsequently, Prestige has become one of the region's fastest-growing minority-owned construction firms, experiencing a 60% average growth rate over the past four years. For more information visit https://prestigeconstruction.com/

About Machete Group, Inc.

Machete Group, Inc. has deep experience planning and developing sports and entertainment venues and adjacent mixed-use projects. With experience as developers, sports team executives, and venue operators, the firm offers unique capabilities and extensive knowledge of complex customer-facing real estate development, placemaking, and strategic partnerships. To learn more about Machete Group, please visit http://www.machetegroup.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Moyer, Gilbane Building Company, 703-312-7276, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company