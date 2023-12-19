Gilbane Building Company Named a Best Place to Work in Western Pennsylvania

"We are honored to be recognized for fostering a workplace culture that focuses on employee well-being, engagement, and satisfaction," said James Dudt, Pittsburgh Business Leader, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

Companies from Western Pennsylvania were evaluated exclusively on responses from the Best Places to Work Survey completed by their employees. The survey consisted of 30 questions that asked about various categories such as work engagement, people practices, team effectiveness, manager effectiveness, feeling valued, and trust in senior leaders.

For more information about the Best Places to Work 2023, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh/news/2023/12/15/2023-best-places-to-work-complete-rankings.html

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

Gilbane established a presence in the Pittsburgh market in 1987 and has built many projects in healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

