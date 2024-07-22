Gilbane Building Company Names Greg Garvin Director of Global Purchasing

"Greg will take our procurement strategy to the next level, enhancing our relationships with trade partners and bringing greater value to our clients," said Steve Duvel, Senior Vice President and Operations Support Services Leader at Gilbane Building Company. Post this

As the Director of Global Purchasing, Garvin will lead strategy development of global purchasing activities, strengthening partnerships with trade contractors working across Gilbane's regions. Garvin will implement key relationship management programs, enhancing performance, driving innovation, and creating efficiencies, while working to forge stronger partnerships with trade contractors serving Gilbane's diverse market sectors.

Garvin has more than 20 years of experience working with Gilbane Building Company. Prior to this role, Garvin served as chief purchasing agent in New England, demonstrating his ability to streamline processes and optimize trade contractor management. He began his career as an intern and later became a Gilbane management trainee. Over the years, Garvin honed his skills by working in various capacities and progressive roles, including serving as project engineer, project scheduler, and New England regional quality manager, project manager, preconstruction manager, purchasing leader for Rhode Island, and then becoming chief purchasing agent for New England in 2021.

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

