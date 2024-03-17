Gilbane Building Company Names Jeff Lewis as Business Leader for Raleigh Durham Market

"Over the past eight years, Jeff has been pivotal in establishing Gilbane as a top life science builder of choice throughout North Carolina's world-renowned research triangle park area." - Paul Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Southeast Division Leader, Gilbane Building Company Post this

"We look forward to Jeff's leadership in delivering great value for our Raleigh-Durham clients and building off his versatile, proven experience across a multitude of market sectors," said Paul Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Southeast Division Leader, Gilbane Building Company. "Over the past eight years, Jeff has been pivotal in establishing Gilbane as a top life science builder of choice throughout North Carolina's world-renowned research triangle park area."

"I'm incredibly excited to build on Gilbane's success as a premier builder in North Carolina for nearly 50 years," said Jeff Lewis. "We have an exceptional team, and I look forward to focusing on collaboration, building inclusion, and providing cutting-edge solutions to our valued clients and partners. We're eager to capitalize on the growth and opportunity in the Raleigh-Durham region."

Mr. Lewis's portfolio boasts a range of notable diverse projects, including, Fresenius Kabi Wilson Pharma Expansion, Legacy Tower renovations, The Yield 2.0 life science and biomanufacturing facility, and a major confidential research life science facility. His extensive market knowledge and strategic vision make Jeff valuable in driving Gilbane's growth and expansion efforts in Raleigh. His operational expertise and meticulous risk management approach have been instrumental in shaping the company's Southeast growth strategy. His unwavering advocacy for clients, design teams, trades, and project teams has earned him respect and admiration within the industry.

With a Bachelor of Science degree from Clemson University and an MBA from Colorado State University, Jeff's academic background complements his hands-on experience, making him a well-rounded leader poised for continued success in his new role. His dedication to excellence and passion for innovation will propel Gilbane Building Company to new heights in the Raleigh-Durham market.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

Gilbane has been building in North Carolina since 1976. Notable projects include Legacy Union, Bank of America Tower, Duke University Student Wellness Center, U.S. Department of Affairs, Outpatient Clinic, and multiple confidential Life Science facilities and manufacturing plants. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Heidi K Bodine, Gilbane Building Company, 407-204-4023, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company