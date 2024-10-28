Gilbane Building Company Names Jumanne Smith as Vice President, Director of Field Operations

"This new role and Jumanne's leadership will continue to elevate Gilbane's world-class project delivery," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Chief Operating Officer of Gilbane Building Company. Post this

"Jumanne is among the most capable construction professionals in the industry," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Chief Operating Officer, Gilbane Building Company. "Everyone who's ever worked with Jumanne knows he has the skillset and experience to meet any and all construction client needs. Jumanne's new role will continue to elevate our world-class project delivery."

"In my 10 years with Gilbane, I've been proud to build iconic projects, including multiple historic renovations on the National Mall in Washington D.C. and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens," said Smith. "I've also supported our deep bench of construction talent as a mentor to Gilbane's superintendent peer group. I'm excited to take on this new challenge and drive forward our project delivery excellence."

Smith attended Penn State University where he earned a degree in Architectural Engineering with a Construction Management emphasis. Following graduation, he spent more than 20 years working for a leading construction manager in roles ranging from superintendent to project executive. He's gathered deep experience in multiple facets of the business, from field engineering to estimating and project management. He joined the Gilbane Building Company team in 2014.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 212-822-0319

