Gilbane Building Company Names Mike Abdel-Fattah as Project Executive to Lead Arizona Advanced Electronics / Semiconductor Market Sector

The position will leverage Abdel-Fattah's talent for managing multi-disciplined teams, sub-consultants, and subcontractors to meet client and project objectives. He brings vast experience in the semiconductor and electronics industries, supporting clients on greenfield, retrofit, and remodel projects.

"Building a semiconductor fab requires specific expertise and sophistication. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to best serve Gilbane's clients, understanding the requirements for advanced technology and semiconductor construction projects," said Abdel-Fattah. "Owners require a rapid delivery schedule so they can bring their technology to market quickly. There are stringent regulations and critical safety requirements, given the potential hazards of the project. The design needs to be impeccable and building a fab requires a strategic approach from project leadership. These are all key considerations that our project teams are committed to delivering for the best project outcomes."

