Gilbane Building Company Names Tabitha Scott as Executive Sustainability Officer to Lead Progressive Carbon Neutral Commitment

"We are excited to have Tabitha guide the growth of our capabilities in green building and strengthen our position as a leading builder of future-forward facilities," said Adam Jelen, President and CEO, Gilbane Building Company.

"I look forward to helping Gilbane serve its clients that are preparing for next generation needs," said Tabitha Scott, Executive Sustainability Officer of Gilbane Building Company. "Gilbane has a long-standing commitment and proven track-record in the green building space. Clients and communities are relying more and more on construction partners who can offer advanced approaches, like net zero buildings, that leverage innovation, technology, and sustainability throughout their processes. I believe Gilbane is well-positioned to be that strategic builder."

Gilbane is ranked in the top 10 of ENR's Top 100 Green Building Contractors. The company is committed to sustainability in both its internal business practices and in the services it offers to clients, with an over-arching goal of eliminating waste, reducing pollution, promoting recycling, utilizing repurposed materials, lowering water use, increasing energy efficiency, and reducing carbon. Gilbane has comprehensive experience in sustainable construction and high-performance buildings, including the delivery of 24 net zero projects that are either completed or in progress.

Ms. Scott has held multiple leadership positions driving sustainability strategy, including serving as senior vice president of sustainability and innovation at Balfour Beatty Investments and Lend Lease Americas. She served on the Executive Office Roundtable on Climate Change during the Obama Administration and represented the built sector for the Presidential Climate Action Plan under the Bush Administration and has been working with net zero projects since 2008.

Her academic background includes a BS in Finance from the University of Louisville, a Master's in Bank Management from the University of Virginia, and an MBA from Fairfield University. Tabitha's diverse qualifications, including certifications as a Certified Energy Manager, Certified Demand Side Manager, Certified Holistic Therapy Practitioner, and Blockchain Certified (from MIT), make her a dynamic advocate for sustainable, adaptive, and economically smart business strategies in today's fast-paced world.

Tabitha is a business futurist who guides organizations through rapid change to boost growth, sustainability, and adaptability. Her role on the Forbes Business Council in 2023 and her authorship of the Nautilus Award-winning and bestselling book, Trust Your Animal Instincts, share Tabitha's passion for modern innovation and purpose-driven work with focus on regeneration and restoration. Her upcoming book, Powering Change, highlights the insightful benefits of leveraging natural laws and systems to drive greater adaptability, innovation, productivity, and financial success for companies.

About Gilbane Building Company:

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For more information, please visit https://www.gilbaneco.com

Media Contact

Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 212-822-0319, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

