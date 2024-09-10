Gilbane Building Company Partners with Trunk Tools for National Rollout of TrunkText

"We believe AI can transform our operations by refocusing our teams' work on higher value, more strategic tasks," states Karen Higgins-Carter, Gilbane's Chief Information and Digital Officer. Post this

"We're beyond excited to continue our collaboration with Gilbane," says Dr. Sarah Buchner, Founder & CEO of Trunk Tools. "This partnership highlights our mutual commitment to augmenting construction workers with tools that make them more productive, reduce rework by 65% and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Trunk Tools built the brain behind the $13 trillion construction industry, leveraging AI to structure mountains of unstructured data, automate workflows, and augment worker productivity. This brain powers an army of AI-based agents: From identifying data discrepancies to tracking schedule misses automatically, Trunk Tools' AI workflows are augmenting construction professionals' intelligence and productivity.Its flagship AI agent, TrunkText, allows field workers to ask questions about their project documents, receiving answers and supporting documentation in seconds.

The construction industry faces challenges with information management and productivity, costing the industry $~845B annually from data inconsistencies. Construction data is notoriously convoluted due to the large number of stakeholders and the intricacies of building designs; an average skyscraper project has over 3 million pages of unstructured data. The Trunk Tools and Gilbane partnership provides the company with a solution that optimizes document retrieval and management, ensuring projects stay on schedule and within budget, and relieving stress and pressure from on-site personnel.

Andy Roy, a Gilbane Building Company senior superintendent who has leveraged Trunk Tools since 2023 on a large, complex construction project states: "Trunk Tools showed that it can help our teams increase efficiency and save significant time by preventing rework. With TrunkText doing the 'document digging' for me, I can work more effectively and be more responsive in the field."

Trunk Tools: Trunk Tools, the leading generative AI platform for construction, transforms unstructured data into agents that augment field workers and automate workflows.Trunk Tools was founded by Dr. Sarah Buchner in 2021 and is backed by Redpoint, Innovation Endeavors and Fifth Wall. It is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gilbane Building Company: Gilbane is a global leader in construction and facilities management, delivering high-quality projects for clients in every major market sector. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services—from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. With a strong commitment to excellence and efficiency, Gilbane has successfully managed complex projects worldwide, ensuring quality and client satisfaction. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

