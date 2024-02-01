Gilbane Building Company Promotes Brian Malanchuk to Business Leader in Maryland

20-year industry veteran tapped to expand Gilbane's presence in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, the second-largest contractor in Greater Baltimore at over $450M annually, and a leading global builder, is pleased to announce that Brian Malanchuk has been named business leader of its Maryland office. In this new role, Malanchuk will oversee the day-to-day operations and growth of Gilbane in Maryland. He will focus on building a workplace culture that fosters the development of high-performing teams that deliver world-class facilities for Gilbane's clients. Malanchuk succeeds Ted Holt, who, in 2023, took an expanded role overseeing the Maryland and Washington DC metro areas. Gilbane's Washington, DC office is led by Tyler Swartzwelder.

A 20-year industry veteran, Malanchuk joined Gilbane in 2014 and has spent the last 10 years with clients across the state of Maryland. As Director of Gilbane's Special Projects Group (SPG) in Maryland, Brian quadrupled SPG revenue through projects like USA Lacrosse Headquarters, Johns Hopkins University's 1812 Ashland Tech Ventures, the African Journey Renovation at The Maryland Zoo, The Baltimore Sun Headquarters Redevelopment, and the Highmark School in Lanham. In 2021, Malanchuk transitioned to the executive leadership team responsible for overseeing the construction of Phase 1 of Prince George's County Public Schools' Blueprint Schools program. As part of the program, Gilbane and its partners delivered six new schools through a public-private partnership (P3) with Prince George's County Public Schools and Prince George's County, the first of its kind for a U.S. public school system.

"After 11 years working with our amazing team in this role, I am excited to see where Brian's fresh perspective and new ideas will lead us," said Ted Holt, senior business leader for Gilbane Building Company. "Brian understands the market and our clients. He's been working in Maryland for 20 years helping clients manage risk while maximizing outcomes, such as exceeding their MWBE goals."

During his tenure at Gilbane, Malanchuk has worked with various clients to build transformative projects in the state of Maryland, including McCormick & Company's World Headquarters, M&T Bank Stadium Improvements, and Johns Hopkins Fast Forward Space at R. House. Malanchuk has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering & Management with civil concentration from Clarkson University.

