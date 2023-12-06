Gilbane Building Company Promotes Heidi DeBenedetti to Chief Operating Officer

"Heidi's ability to develop high-performing teams, build operational excellence, and lead complex projects is invaluable," said Adam R. Jelen, Gilbane Building Company's chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. Post this

In her role as COO, DeBenedetti will lead operations and administration, driving excellence, quality, consistency, and risk management in both support and field operations. She will also oversee Gilbane's industry-leading efforts in economic inclusion and sustainability. She will continue to provide leadership to the company's federal business and enterprise oversight of insurance, safety, and information technology.

As the chief administrative officer and regional president, DeBenedetti has provided strategic leadership on the core functions of safety, risk, and insurance; and information technology. She also oversaw Gilbane's operations in the federal and southeast divisions. Her divisional oversight reached more than 650 employees and annual revenue exceeding $1.5 billion.

DeBenedetti joined Gilbane in 2015 as a key part of the company's global advancement initiative. In her role leading the company's federal business, she successfully streamlined operations, exceeded client expectations, and championed team member development. Prior to joining Gilbane, DeBenedetti spent nearly 11 years with CH2M Hill, an engineering company.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of the Gilbane team. Our commitment to being a people-first business and investing back in the communities we serve—all while delivering best-in-class results for our clients—motivates me every day to deliver on our mission of building more than buildings," said DeBenedetti. "I'm honored to step into this new role and eager to strengthen the Gilbane team around the world."

Some of DeBenedetti's recent notable projects in the southeast and federal divisions include Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, Fla.; the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Facility Improvements and Player Development Complex in Dunedin, Fla.; the Army Institute for Public Health in Maryland, the Rhine Ordinance Barracks Medical Center Replacement in Germany; the King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia; and additional Air Force bases in New Mexico and California.

DeBenedetti serves on the executive leadership committee for Construction Inclusion Week, a national industrywide initiative to support diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is also the executive sponsor for empoWer, Gilbane's employee resource group dedicated to supporting women working in the company. DeBenedetti serves on the Board of the Heart of Florida United Way and is a member of the steering committee for The Associated General Contractors of America South Florida.

DeBenedetti earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and an MBA from Colorado State University. She is a Designated Design-Build Professional (DBIA) and has been a featured speaker for Engineering News Record's Groundbreaking Women in Construction annual conference.

