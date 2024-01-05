Gilbane Building Company Promotes Michael O'Brien to New England Division Leader, Justin MacEachern Returns to Lead Massachusetts Office

Industry leaders appointed to key leadership roles to expand Gilbane's New England footprint

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a leading global builder, announced that Michael O'Brien has been named senior vice president and New England Division Leader overseeing Gilbane's Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Northern New England offices. A 30-year construction industry veteran, O'Brien most recently served as senior vice president overseeing the Company's Massachusetts and Northern New England offices. Gilbane's market share and revenue have significantly increased under O'Brien's leadership, increasing revenues to over $850 million in 2022. Gilbane is currently ranked as the fourth-largest contractor in New England by Engineering News Record.

In his new role, O'Brien will work to increase Gilbane's market presence across New England and maximize project outcomes while continuing his focus on initiatives to attract new generations to careers in construction, increase workforce and business diversity, and advance industry safety practices. O'Brien began his career at Gilbane in 1993 and has held multiple leadership roles.

"Mike has long been an integral part of our leadership team, and in this new role, he will work with New England business leaders to ensure operational excellence in the region with a focus on exceeding customer expectations and outcomes," said Ryan Hutchins, Gilbane's regional president.

Justin MacEachern returns to Gilbane as vice president and leader of the Company's Massachusetts and Northern New England offices. MacEachern is a well-known and respected construction leader who brings his experience and established relationships with local and national clients, developers, architects, and other real estate leaders to this role. MacEachern previously spent ten very successful years working for Gilbane, overseeing projects for such clients as Reebok, Alexandria Real Estate, State Street Bank, Google, and the Boston Red Sox, to name a few.

Since 2017, MacEachern has held the role of director of construction at Boylston Properties. While there, he oversaw the highly successful development and construction of Arsenal Yards in Watertown, MA, a 750,000-SF, nearly $1 billion mixed-use, ten-building development consisting of life science, multi-family residential, hotel, and retail uses.

"We are thrilled to have Justin back in this important leadership role. He brings a wealth of industry relationships and experience that will greatly benefit our Massachusetts business. He will be strategically focused on building upon our current client relationships and expanding Gilbane's footprint of work in the commercial, healthcare, education, public, and life science core markets while continuing our growth in emerging markets such as advanced electronics and manufacturing," said Michael O'Brien, New England Division Leader.

MacEachern is committed to building upon the Company's solid foundation of inclusion and diversity and advancing workforce development. As a strong people leader, he is wholly aligned with Gilbane's People First strategy and keenly focused on Gilbane's team members' training and career advancement.

MacEachern is very active in the Massachusetts real estate community, most notably as a NAIOP MA Silver Gavel member and member of the Board of Directors for the Boston Chapter of ACE Mentoring, where he co-chairs the ACE fundraising committee.

Gilbane is currently working on or has recently completed a number of signature and transformative projects across diverse markets in Massachusetts, including:

