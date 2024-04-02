Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ted Holt to Division Leader in the Mid-Atlantic

30-year industry veteran tapped to strengthen Gilbane's presence across the Mid-Atlantic

BALTIMORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a leading global builder, is pleased to announce that Ted Holt has been named division leader of its Mid-Atlantic offices. In this role, Ted will oversee Gilbane's operations across Gilbane's four Mid-Atlantic offices in Washington, DC; Baltimore, MD; Philadelphia, PA; and Newark, NJ. Paul J. Choquette III will continue to serve as regional president, overseeing the Mid-Atlantic, West, and Southeast divisions, as well as Gilbane's Transition Planning & Management (TPM) and Facilities Management (FM) services.

"Ted's proven leadership in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, coupled with his unwavering commitment to our clients' success, makes him an ideal fit for this role," said Paul J. Choquette III, regional president of Gilbane Building Company's Mid-Atlantic division. "We are excited to scale Ted's leadership across the entire Mid-Atlantic footprint."

Ted joined Gilbane in December 2012 as vice president and business unit leader for Gilbane's Maryland office. In 2021, Ted was promoted to senior vice president, and by 2023 began overseeing the Baltimore, MD and Washington, DC offices. Prior to Gilbane, he spent nearly 20 years with a local contractor in Washington, DC. Over the past 11 years, Ted has led Gilbane's growth in Maryland. He strategically relocated Gilbane's office to downtown Baltimore, which expanded Gilbane's reach across the state. During this period, he not only tripled the office's revenue while proportionally increasing employee count, but also fostered a best-in-class culture. Under Ted's leadership, Gilbane has become the second largest builder in the Baltimore region, delivering numerous high-profile projects from Frederick to Salisbury, to Hyattsville, to Baltimore. Some notable projects include the upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium, the redevelopment of the iconic University of Maryland Cole Field House, the modernization of the historic Enoch Pratt Free Library, the first of its kind public-private partnership for Prince George's County Public Schools, the first residence hall in over 30 years for Morgan State University, and the Meritus Health Regional Infection Containment Wing, which was designed and constructed in just 120 days.

Ted holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Maryland and a Master of Architecture from Arizona State University. He is an active member of the Baltimore community and has served as a Board Member of the ACE Mentor Program of Baltimore since 2015.

Earlier this year, Gilbane announced Brian Malanchuk was named business leader of its Maryland office. In addition, Tyler Swartzwelder leads Gilbane's Washington, DC office, while Shawn Carlin leads Gilbane's Philadelphia, PA, and Newark, NJ offices.

