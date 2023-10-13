Gilbane Building Company Ranked as Leading Builder of our Nation's Schools and Electronic Assembly Manufacturing

"Our results-driven approach, commitment to excellence, and partnership with clients have enabled us to succeed across a diverse portfolio of markets," said Adam R. Jelen, Gilbane Building Company, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer. Tweet this

"Our inclusive and collaborative focus with clients combined with a steadfast commitment to core values sets Gilbane apart," said Karen A. Medeiros, Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Gilbane Building Company. "We work with clients across diverse markets to deliver on their goals and vision. It's an exciting time for Gilbane as we are working with leading companies across a number of the United States' growing industries including electronics manufacturing and assembly, along with life sciences, while continuing to lead in core markets such as healthcare and education."

Gilbane Building Company is known for proven results in building across diverse market sectors as evidenced in the leading rankings earned across 20 project areas. Gilbane continues to lead in educational facilities construction while seeing growth in advanced industries such as electronic assembly, pharmaceuticals, and laboratories.

According to ENR, Gilbane ranked in the top 10 of the following project categories, in addition to ranking in the top 25 across 13 other distinct areas:

Education

Electronic Assembly

R&D

Pharmaceuticals

General Building

Industrial Process

Religious and Cultural

Green Building

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

