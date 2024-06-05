Gilbane Building Company Receives Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association Award for Inclusion Success

Gilbane was recognized for its commitment to inclusion on Phase 1 of the Prince George's County Public Schools Blueprint Schools Program in Prince George's County, Maryland.

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company received the 2024 Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association (MWMCA) Inclusion Success Award at the MWMCA's 21st Annual 2024 Spring Breakfast Meeting/Business Showcase Expo in Baltimore, MD.

Gilbane was recognized for its role as the design-builder in engaging minority business enterprises (MBEs) and County-Based Businesses (CBB) on phase 1 of the Blueprint Schools Program in Prince George's County, Maryland.

"Phase 1 of the Blueprint Schools Program was a team effort," said Brian Malanchuk, Maryland business leader at Gilbane Building Company. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prince George's County Education and Community Partners (PGCECP), who were all committed from day one to not only successfully deliver these schools on time and on budget but also leave Prince George's County in a better place than when we started."

Prince George's County Education and Community Partners (PGCECP) – a collaborative team of Fengate Asset Management (Development & Financing Member), Gilbane Development Company (Development & Financing Member), Gilbane Building Company (Lead Design-Builder), Stantec (Architect & Design Lead), and Honeywell (Lead Services Provider) – delivered the state-of-the-art education facilities in just two and a half years, while creating 3,000 jobs for local businesses.

A cornerstone of the Blueprint Schools Program was its commitment to supporting minority and locally-owned small businesses. The project team included multiple MBE partners who shared PGCECP's mission, including WarrenBuilds, Corenic Construction, Three | E Consulting, Arel Architects, and Elocen. As of August 2023, the project exceeded local economic and inclusion goals through diverse and local business engagement by awarding 33 percent of contracts ($134 million) to Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), including $65 million awarded to MBE County-Based Businesses. The program conducted 13 outreach events that attracted over 800 attendees, including four matchmaking events that connected 136 MBE/CBB/CBSBs with over 160 companies expressing interest in bidding on packages.

In March of 2022, Gilbane announced its commitment to generating $4 billion in awards to minority-, women-, disadvantaged, LGBTBE, and veteran-owned businesses over the next five years. After just two years, the firm is more than 50% towards that goal, partly due to the $134 million in contracts awarded to MBEs on Phase 1 of the Blueprint Schools Program in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Watch the video that was presented at the MWMCA's Spring Breakfast highlighting the success of phase 1 of the PGCPS Blueprint Schools Program here: https://vimeo.com/944492316

