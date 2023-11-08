Gilbane Building Company recognized with prestigious Design-Build Institute of America awards

Gilbane Building Company took home the Chair's Award and the Project of the Year award at the 2023 National Design-Build Institute of America Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is proud to announce earning top honors at the 2023 National Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) Conference. Gilbane Building Company was the design-builder for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA's) new DC headquarters, which was selected for the 2023 Chair's Award, and the owner's representative for the California Department of General Services 1021 O Street State Office Building, which was selected for the 2023 Project of the Year award. Gilbane received national excellence awards for both projects in their respective categories, as well as special recognition for commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) and design for WMATA's DC Headquarters.

"Gilbane is proud to be recognized with such high honors by the Design-Build Institute of America," said Jennifer Macks, vice president and director of design-build at Gilbane Building Company. "These projects exemplify design-build delivery at its best, showcasing how Gilbane's approach to design-build supports innovation, drives cost certainty, and enhances diversity and inclusion and sustainability goals."

In addition to being honored with the 2023 Chair's Award at the 2023 National DBIA Conference, held in National Harbor, MD, the WMATA DC Headquarters was also recognized in the following Design-Build Institute of America award categories:

Meaningful Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Engagement

National Renovation/Rehabilitation Excellence Award

National Renovation/Rehabilitation Merit Award

Best in Design for Architecture

As the design-builder for the WMATA DC Headquarters, Gilbane provided expertise in systems evaluation and pricing alternatives to mitigate budget growth, coordinated early-release packages to fast-track the schedule, and collaborated with design-assist trade partners to meet design intent and ultimately reach LEED-Platinum certification, which helped advance WMATA's vision for sustainability.

In addition to the 2023 Project of the Year Award, the 1021 O Street State Office Building was also awarded:

National Federal/State/County/Municipal Excellence Award

National Federal/State/County/Municipal Merit Award

Best in Process – Progressive Design-Build

As the California Department of General Services owner representative, Gilbane oversaw the progressive design-build team of Hensel Phelps, HOK, and Dreyfuss + Blackford for the 1021 O Street State Office Building project, which is serving as the temporary home of California's Legislative and Executive Branches in Sacramento, California.

To learn more about these Design-Build Institute of America awards and our clients and partners who contributed to the success of these projects, visit https://dbia.org/awards/project-team-awards/2023.

