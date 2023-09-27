Gilbane Building Company Recognized with Regional Best Project

"We know how fantastic this project is, and to be recognized for our hard work is extremely rewarding." Tweet this

"The entire team was honored to win Regional Best Project," Ryan Shults, Project Manager at Gilbane Building Company, said. "We know how fantastic this project is, and to be recognized for our hard work is extremely rewarding."

The Class AQ office space features a monumental staircase connecting all six levels, extensive custom millwork, Portuguese stone flooring, and 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of downtown Houston. The custom millwork includes 30-foot walls extending across two floors with open stairwells. Each floor has a themed 'Landmark' space, full kitchen/pantry area, mothers room, and prayer room with ablution station. Landmark spaces include areas such as an activity/entertainment room, a library, large conference room, and the board room/executive suite.

The tower itself was built to the highest standards Hines has ever developed in Houston, awarded LEED Platinum, and seeking Silver under the International WELL Building Institute's WELL Standard. As part of the WELL Building Standard initiative, the Hines workspace introduced live plants and greenspace throughout, including a garden trellis spanning two floors and planters in common areas and at each workstation.

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. With an increased demand for private, institutional, and public projects, Gilbane remains a trusted partner in providing construction services for our Texas clients. Since 1981, we have developed a reputation for quality service and client satisfaction. The Gilbane team is dedicated to providing an exceptional client experience, prioritizing safety, creating high-quality design solutions, and delivering projects on time and within budget. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

