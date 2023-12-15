Gilbane Building Company Selected to Provide Transformational Renovations to M&T Bank Stadium

"Gilbane is incredibly excited to continue our partnership with the Baltimore Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority on this tremendous project," said Ted Holt, Senior Vice President and Maryland Business Leader, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

Demonstrating their commitment to Baltimore City and the State of Maryland, the Ravens' three-year (2024-26) stadium upgrades plan will further create an exceptional experience for all fans and ensure that M&T Bank Stadium remains a world-class NFL and entertainment venue well into the future.

The stadium enhancements will provide opportunities for fans to enjoy new experiences on gameday, while also enriching elements that are currently enjoyed. In addition to substantial developments on the exterior plaza areas, every level of the venue will undergo renovations – thus completely transforming the stadium experience for all.

Gilbane has partnered with the Maryland Stadium Authority for over 30 years on projects throughout Baltimore City and the State of Maryland including the Baltimore Convention Center, the University of Maryland XFINITY Center, and the recent move of the left field wall at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Between 2017-2019, Gilbane performed tenant improvements for the Ravens ranging from two 4K ultra-high-definition video displays, ribbon boards, four new corner suites and video displays, improvements to fan circulation with new escalators and elevators, and club level improvements. Gilbane has also closely collaborated with Gensler, the project architect, on over 165 projects nationwide.

Working with the Maryland Stadium Authority, Gilbane will focus on leveraging the renovations as an economic driver for the City of Baltimore. Gilbane is partnering with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Corenic Construction and is committed to meeting the State's MBE participation goal for the project.

Featuring both in-season and off-season work, all phases of renovation are anticipated to be completed by the start of the 2026 season.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About Gilbane Baltimore

Located just minutes away from M&T Bank Stadium, Gilbane's Baltimore office has been building Maryland for nearly 50 years. Having completed iconic area projects for clients such as McCormick, Johns Hopkins, and Morgan State University, our Baltimore office recently completed a 485,000 SF overhaul of University of Maryland's Cole Field House (now known as Jones Hill House). Our projects have touched every corner of the state, from rural western and southern Maryland to the edge of the eastern shore.

