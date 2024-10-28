Gilbane Building Company Strengthens Northern California Leadership Team

Gilbane Strengthens Northern California Leadership Team with Strategic Hire Sue Bhattacharjee

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company continues to demonstrate its commitment to growth in Northern California with the appointment of Suchayita (Sue) Bhattacharjee as Director of Preconstruction. This strategic hire reinforces Gilbane's expansion in the region's life sciences market and enhances the company's technical leadership capabilities.

Bhattacharjee brings over 15 years of construction industry experience with a proven background of delivering successful results. Her track record includes leading complex healthcare and life sciences projects, notably the $3B UCSF Health Helen Diller Hospital project and the $980M Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto.

"Sue's expertise in implementing data-driven preconstruction practices and her proven ability to optimize project delivery make her an invaluable addition to our team," said Jeff Park, Vice President and Business Leader for Gilbane's Northern California region. "Her experience in life sciences and healthcare construction aligns perfectly with our strategic growth initiatives in these sectors."

At her previous role, Bhattacharjee developed strategies that solved specific needs for her clients in the life science market while expanding her portfolio and reach through innovative data mining and analysis approaches. She has extensive experience managing multiple teams across various project delivery methods, including design-build GMP and Integrated Project Delivery (IPD).

Recently recognized as an ENR California Top Young Professional for 2024, https://www.enr.com/blogs/12-california-views/post/57020-enr-california-names-2024-top-young-professionals, Bhattacharjee is also an Autodesk Champion in Construction for 2023 and was named among Autodesk's 40 under 40 in Construction for 2022. She is an active advocate for industry advancement, regularly speaking on topics such as "Vulnerability" and "Preconstruction in the Virtual World," while serving as a mentor for women in construction.

Bhattacharjee holds a Master of Science in Construction Management from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mumbai University (VJTI).

