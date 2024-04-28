Gilbane Building Company successfully completes construction of the University of Virginia's cutting-edge School of Data Science

"This beautiful and unique new space gives students, faculty, and staff a home base for research and teaching that intersects with schools and disciplines across Grounds and beyond," said University President Jim Ryan. Post this

This four-story, 61,000-square-foot facility for the School of Data Science embodies the core principles of openness and collaboration that drive the school's mission. Designed with open hallways, a spacious atrium, monumental stairs, adaptive classrooms, and research and meeting areas, the building promotes a culture of innovation and teamwork.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with UVA on this cutting-edge facility that creates opportunity for collaborative, open, and responsible data science research and education as the school's goals state," said Maggie Reed, Gilbane's Richmond, Virginia, Business Leader. "While we helped build a physical building to house the program, we are excited about what this school without walls will create in the future."

An interactive data sculpture, designed by SoSo Limited and built by Hypersonic, will be a unique feature of the building, allowing visitors to engage with data sets and explore various data stories. The sculpture, hanging from a skylight at the building's core, will be visible from the street and every floor.

Inclusivity is a priority, and the facility features a wellness space, a lactation space, and non-gendered restrooms, making it a welcoming environment for all.

Sustainability is a crucial focus, evident in the LEED Gold-certified green building design. Solar panels, daylighting strategies, and shading systems reduce the need for artificial lighting. The School of Data Science will receive 15% of its power from solar energy provided by four arrays of solar photovoltaic panels installed on the roof of its soon-to-open new home. This aligns with UVA's Sustainability Plan, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030 and fossil fuel-free status by 2050.

About the University of Virginia

UVA is an iconic public institution of higher education, boasting nationally ranked schools and programs, diverse and distinguished faculty, a major academic medical center, and a proud history as a renowned research university. The community and culture of the University are enriched by active student self-governance, sustained commitment to the arts, and a robust NCAA Division I Athletics program. In its third century, the University of Virginia offers an affordable, world-class education consistently ranked among the nation's best. As one of the nation's leading public institutions, UVA pushes the boundaries of what's possible – always in the name of the greater good. One of the things that makes this possible is an unswerving commitment to initiatives that grow, strengthen, and shape our institution for the future. For more information visit: https://www.virginia.edu.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About Gilbane Richmond

Serving the Richmond community for over 50 years as a construction industry leader, Gilbane has the breadth of experience and local knowledge to partner with corporations, institutions, schools and universities, government agencies, and attractions in Virginia. Gilbane has constructed many of Richmond's local iconic landmarks and facilities, including the Virginia State Capitol Building Restoration and Extension, the Altria Corporate Headquarters Campus, the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute of Contemporary Art, CenterStage and Landmark Theatre, the Altria Theater Renovations as well as several major renovation projects for Capitol One on their West Creek campus.

