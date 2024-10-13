Gilbane Building Company Supports Inclusion in the Construction Industry

"At Gilbane, we are committed to a caring culture and supporting a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and is treated fairly," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Chief Operating Officer, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

"At Gilbane, we are committed to a caring culture and supporting a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and heard," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Chief Operating Officer, Gilbane Building Company. "Let's join together this week and throughout the year to reinforce the importance of inclusion and belonging across our industry. It's up to all of us to model the behavior we want to see to create and support an inclusive culture on the job site and in the office."

Over the past four years, CIW has gained support and participation from the construction industry, drawing participation from general contractors, specialty contractors, suppliers, and others.

Workforce development is a key focus of CIW 2024. The week's activities highlight the importance of creating pathways for underrepresented communities to enter and thrive in construction careers as well as entrepreneurship as diverse suppliers, driving economic inclusion. As more diverse voices join the industry, the result is a stronger, more adaptable workforce that can meet the challenges of tomorrow.

2024 CIW Themes

CIW 2024 will continue its tradition of focusing on core daily themes that guide participants through meaningful inclusion and belonging-focused discussions:

Commitment & Accountability ( Monday, October 14 ): Emphasizing the role that personal accountability plays in building inclusive environments.

): Emphasizing the role that personal accountability plays in building inclusive environments. Belonging ( Tuesday, October 15 ): Understanding how a sense of belonging can enhance team dynamics and productivity.

): Understanding how a sense of belonging can enhance team dynamics and productivity. Supplier Diversity ( Wednesday, October 16 ): Expanding opportunities for diverse suppliers through education on financials and procurement practices.

): Expanding opportunities for diverse suppliers through education on financials and procurement practices. Respectful Workplaces ( Thursday, October 17 ): Creating safe, respectful environments where every worker can thrive.

): Creating safe, respectful environments where every worker can thrive. Community Engagement ( Friday, October 18 ): Reinforcing the role of the construction industry in workforce development and uplifting local communities.

To learn more about Construction Inclusion Week or to get involved, go to https://www.constructioninclusionweek.com/ to access free resources, including toolbox talks and videos designed to promote inclusion on jobsites and in offices nationwide.

