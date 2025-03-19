Gilbane Building Company Welcomes Corryn Carey and Gregory Baker as Project Executives in Upstate New York

"Their extensive experience and dedication to excellence will enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients across the state," said Keith Leal, Vice President and Upstate New York Business Leader, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

Based in Albany, Carey rejoins Gilbane with over 18 years of experience in project management and construction, most recently serving as Senior Development Manager for Lonicera Partners. She has successfully led numerous high-profile projects, demonstrating exceptional skills in project planning, execution, and team leadership. Carey's proven ability to leverage innovative strategies while supervising diverse teams and her capacity to streamline successful project delivery make her an asset to Gilbane's growing business. She holds a Master of Science in Construction Management from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Business from Skidmore College.

Baker, who is based in Buffalo, brings over 25 years of extensive expertise building in Western New York. He has a strong focus on sustainable building practices and innovative project solutions. His portfolio boasts numerous significant contributions to the city's landscape and includes work across several market sectors such as commercial, K-12, healthcare, residential, hospitality, retail, and more. Baker's forward-thinking approach to business and his success with strategic planning, contracts management, and procurement, equips him with the perspective and experience needed to oversee key projects across Western New York. He has an associate degree in Construction Management Engineering Technology from Erie Community College.

"I am excited to welcome Corryn and Greg to our Upstate New York team," said Keith Leal, Vice President and Upstate New York Business Leader, Gilbane Building Company. "Their extensive experience and dedication to excellence will enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients across the state. We look forward to their positive impact on our projects and our team."

The addition of Carey and Baker reflects Gilbane's ongoing dedication to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Key recent and current projects across the state include the Port of Albany, NY State Life Sciences Public Health Laboratory, Albany NanoTech Complex Expansion (NFR), Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Buffalo Bills' New Highmark Stadium, Ralph Wilson Park, Olympic Regional Development Authority grounds at Lake Placid, and more. As the company continues to expand its presence in Upstate New York, it remains focused on providing the highest level of service and expertise to both new and existing clients.

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For 75 years, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including healthcare, public sector, science and technology, cultural, education, commercial office, multi-unit, and high-rise residential, and sports and entertainment.

