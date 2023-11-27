Gilbane Building Company Welcomes Economic Inclusion Director Shanika Baughman

"We understand that maximizing diversity, equity, and inclusion opportunities in our projects benefit not only our communities but also our clients and the industry..." - Yvette Stevens, Vice President of Economic Inclusion, Gilbane Building Company Post this

Shanika will also focus on providing program management and process support for Gilbane's groundbreaking Rising Contractor Program, which is designed to establish strong partnerships with diverse contractors new to collaborating with Gilbane. This transformative program aims to enhance the competitiveness and success of participants through knowledge-sharing and mentorship. Furthermore, Baughman will lead and champion economic inclusion efforts, offering ongoing support to small business owners through localized outreach events and informative project information sessions.

Shanika Baughman is thrilled to join the team, stating, "We can substantially impact the community by engaging and retaining local businesses and residents. I am truly honored to be part of an exceptional group of economic inclusion experts dedicated to supporting enterprise and project goals."

With an impressive track record of over a decade in inclusion initiatives, Shanika Baughman has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Triangle Business Journal's 40 under 40 and the esteemed Leaders in Diversity award. She has also actively contributed her time and expertise to organizations such as the Urban Land Institute, Raleigh Association of Realtors-Diversity Equity & Inclusion Committee, United Minority Contractors of North Carolina, NC MWBE Coordinators Network, Durham Public Schools, Citizens Police Review Board, National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC).

Yvette Stevens, Vice President of Economic Inclusion at Gilbane Building Company, emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to achieving its goals and prioritizing underrepresented firms, particularly Black and Hispanic-owned businesses facing significant disparities nationwide. Stevens affirms, "We understand that maximizing diversity, equity, and inclusion opportunities in our projects benefit not only our communities but also our clients and the industry. With Shanika Baughman on our team, we are confident that we are one step closer to realizing our goal."

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.

Heidi Bodine, Gilbane Building Company, 407-204-4023, [email protected]

