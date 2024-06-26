Gilbane Building Company's Augusta University Fourth Floor Build-Out Awarded AGC Georgia First Place

"This project was a huge success delivered on time and under budget. It was apparent from the beginning that each Gilbane team member took pride in their work and was dedicated to providing the highest quality facility possible," Jon Vrandenburg, Construction Project Manager, Augusta University. Post this

The award-winning project consists of a new fourth floor that is , directly linked to the Interdisciplinary Research Center via a skybridge. This physical connection symbolizes and facilitates the integration of multiple academic fields.

John Starr, AIA, Project Design Principal, LORD AECK SARGENT noted that:

"It is unusual and refreshing when a construction team is as sensitive to aesthetic objectives and the scientific lab requirements as your team is. The attention to detail in the construction of the design is evident not only in the high quality of the finishes but also in the flexibility and utility of the interdisciplinary research labs I expect that the researchers who have already moved in and those who will move in in the future will be very pleased with the quality of the labs your team was instrumental in delivering. We look forward to working with Gilbane on future design build projects as well as conventional collaborations when Gilbane is the construction manager."

This innovative floor features a variety of research spaces and equipment, including four wet labs designed for disciplines like molecular biology, biochemistry, and neuroscience. Additionally, there are specialized labs equipped for mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance studies, alongside a computational research area furnished with numerous desktop stations for intensive data analysis.

"This project was a huge success delivered on time and under budget. It was apparent from the beginning that each Gilbane team member took pride in their work and was dedicated to providing the highest quality facility possible," noted Jon Vrandenburg, Construction Project Manager, Division of Facilities Services, Planning Design and Construction, Augusta University.

About Augusta University

With locations throughout Augusta and at satellite campuses in Athens, Albany, Rome and Savannah, the university's ten colleges and schools have a truly statewide impact in Georgia. Home to the Medical College of Georgia, the nation's eighth largest and 13th-oldest medical school, the university's Health Sciences Campus is at the forefront of health care innovation. Located in beautiful downtown Augusta and housing the state's largest College of Nursing, the comprehensive College of Allied Health Sciences, The Graduate School and the state's only dental school, The Dental College of Georgia, the Health Sciences Campus is also home to the state's only public academic medical center.

Built in and around a former United States arsenal, the historic Summerville Campus is home to the university's liberal arts curriculum. In the shade of ancient trees, professors from the Katherine Reese Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; the nationally ranked James M. Hull College of Business; the College of Education; and the College of Science and Mathematics prepare students for a lifetime of critical thinking, creativity and entrepreneurial success.

For more information: https://www.augusta.edu/

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.

Gilbane has been a leading construction manager in Georgia and South Carolina since the 1970s serving public and private clients across various markets, including education, healthcare, corporate/commercial, multi-family, and local government.

For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Heidi Bodine, Gilbane Building Company, 407-619-9470, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company