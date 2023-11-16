Gilbane Building Company's Work on Virginia's General Assembly Building Receives "Golden Hammer" Award

"...The meticulous attention to detail throughout the entire process, from demolition to completion, exemplifies the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines our entire team." Maggie Reed, Vice President and Richmond Business Leader, Gilbane Building Company Post this

Maggie Reed, Vice President and Richmond Business Leader of Gilbane Building Company said, "I have overwhelming pride with our client and the great city of Richmond. We share this wonderful honor with Robert A.M. Stern Architects, Glave & Holmes Architecture and Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates; engineers VHB, Dewberry & Davis and Robert Silman Associates; and Atlantic Refinishing & Restoration, Allen Architectural Metals, our project team, and multiple trades who worked tirelessly to complete this remarkable project. The meticulous attention to detail throughout the entire process, from demolition to completion, exemplifies the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines our entire team."

The new building's design reflects the historic nature of its surroundings in Capital Square, incorporating surrounding architectural elements. Gilbane preserved the landmark façade throughout construction to accomplish this and incorporated it into the new classic design. The original six-story 1912 building was built with an elaborate limestone exterior featuring three-story Corinthian-style pilasters. In October 2017, the team began constructing a temporary steel bracing tower to support the soon-freestanding façade. This effort involved the erection of nearly 370 tons of steel columns, beams, outriggers, and whalers and the drilling and pouring of three-foot-diameter concrete caissons about 60 feet below the site.

Seismographs to monitor vibrations and anchored survey points were installed during demolition to ensure the limestone façade did not move during this process. By the end of March 2018, the 105-year exterior had been cut away and stood on its own for the first time, protected by an intricate steel framework. Phase II of construction included the installation of 1,280 precast concrete panels designed to complement the retained historic façade. Once watertight, interior work on the public and office levels of the building commenced. Two new below-street tunnels connected the building to a parking deck to the west and the south, with the second tunnel connecting to the Virginia Capitol building.

The interior of the GAB boasts a spacious dining area, a cozy coffee bar, and a cafeteria. It also features grand committee hearing rooms equipped with top-of-the-line AV systems. The lobby areas, broad halls, and well-lit committee rooms, many with abundant natural light. Additionally, the respective floors house offices for the 140 elected officials, ensuring a convenient and efficient work environment. Lastly, a magnificent staircase connects floors 1, 2, and 3, adding a touch of grandeur to the interior space.

About in Gilbane in Richmond

Gilbane manages construction for multiple high-profile and transformational projects in the Richmond area, reflecting Gilbane's diverse portfolio and building capabilities. These projects include the General Assembly Building, Westminster Canterbury of Richmond, UVA Hotel and Conference Center and School of Data Science, and Central State Hospital.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

