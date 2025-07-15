Gilbane Building Expands Indiana Leadership Team with Strategic Hires of Nick Abrams and Adam Wilensky

Gilbane Building strengthens its Indiana leadership team with the strategic hires of Nick Abrams and Adam Wilensky as senior project executives, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and regional growth.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building is pleased to announce that Nick Abrams and Adam Wilensky have joined the firm as senior project executives in Indiana. With extensive experience leading complex construction projects across the state, Nick and Adam bring deep regional expertise and a proven track record of operational excellence to Gilbane's growing Indiana team.

These team member additions reflect Gilbane's continued investment in Indiana and its commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients across Indiana.

"Nick and Adam are exceptional leaders who bring deep Indiana market knowledge, strong client relationships, and a passion for operational excellence," said Aaron Perry, Vice President at Gilbane Building. "Their addition strengthens our ability to deliver outstanding results and positions us for continued success."

Nick Abrams, a Purdue University graduate, rejoins Gilbane after most recently serving as project executive with a Chicago-headquartered construction company. He began his career at Gilbane in 2008, where he spent six years developing foundational project management and field operations skills. With nearly 20 years of experience, Nick is known for his expertise in preconstruction planning, team leadership, and operational strategy. He has led award-winning safety initiatives and played a key role in delivering over $500 million in projects for Purdue University alone. His portfolio includes high-profile work in healthcare, higher education, and commercial sectors.

"Gilbane's reputation for excellence and its commitment to people and innovation is evident," said Nick Abrams, Senior Project Executive at Gilbane Building. "It feels great to return to where I started my career and contribute to a team focused on building smarter, stronger, and with purpose across Indiana."

Adam Wilensky, also a Purdue graduate, brings over 20 years of experience leading major civic, education, healthcare, and commercial projects across Indiana. He previously served as vice president for a large national construction company, where he was responsible for operating the Indianapolis office. His strong leadership skills have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and results-driven builder. In addition, he is actively involved in numerous organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA), the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA), the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and Rebuilding Together Indianapolis, among others.

"Joining Gilbane is exciting," said Adam Wilensky, Senior Project Executive at Gilbane Building. "I admire the company's strong, family-owned culture. That sense of integrity, collaboration, and long-term commitment resonated with me. I'm excited to be part of a team that values relationships as much as results, and I look forward to helping our Indiana clients succeed."

Nick and Adam will be strategic operations leaders in their roles, ensuring that Gilbane's projects are set up for success from day one. They will work closely with clients, partners, and project teams to drive performance, foster collaboration, and position Gilbane for continued growth across Indiana.

About Gilbane Building

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. Gilbane Building has a strong presence in Indiana, delivering complex, high-impact projects across healthcare, higher education, and public infrastructure. Gilbane is committed to building lasting partnerships and creating safe, innovative spaces that serve the community. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

